Increasing international flights at Amritsar Airport will save time as well as boost Punjab’s economy

Fly-Amritsar initiative

Fly-Amritsar initiative awaiting community and government support. Source: SBS Punjabi

Published 2 August 2022 at 4:15pm, updated 4 August 2022 at 1:23pm
By MP Singh
The runway at Sri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport, Sri Amritsar Sahib is 12000 feet long and is equipped with powerful Cat-3 lights, well suited for large aircraft like the 787. Efforts have been started by the community to start more international flights from this airport.

Talking to SBS Punjabi, Sameep Singh Gumtala, who is associated with the initiative called 'Fly-Amritsar', said, "While taking flights from Sri Amritsar Sahib Airport saves time for Punjabis, it also brings more money to Punjab”.

Highlights:

  • Sri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport, Sri Amritsar Sahib has all the high end equipment suitable for heavy aeroplanes and increased traffic.
  • While taking flights from Sri Amritsar Sahib Airport saves time for Punjabis, it also boosts Punjab’s economy.
  • Some airlines have already started flying from Amritsar airport, more companies should come forward to trap this opportunity.
 

"Given the enthusiasm shown by the community, some airlines have already started international flights from Sri Amritsar Sahib airport, which is saving a lot of time for passengers travelling to Punjab."

"There is a need for more and more people to use these already established flights so that even more companies get influence to come forward to start their flights from this airport", said Mr Gumtala.

"It is worth noting that while Sri Amritsar Sahib airport is equipped with a 12,000 feet runway and Cat-3 lights, its lounges have also been revamped recently".

The objective of the 'Fly-Amritsar' initiative is to increase international flight traffic at the Amritsar airport.

Mr Gumtala appealed to the community & the government and said, "Of course, at present only budget airlines have started their flights from Amritsar airport, still the community is urged to use these flights enthusiastically and save road travel time from Delhi to Punjab. Also, the government is requested to take into consideration the financial boost it will get with this increased traffic”.

