India China relations 'back on track' after BRICS summit

The Doklam stand-off finally came to an end, and even more significantly, the BRICS nations, for the first time, named Pakistan-based groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Haqqani network in a strongly-worded declaration condemning terror.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping both agreed to work towards avoiding future border disputes, and President Xi reportedly said that a healthy Sino-India relationship will be in the best interest of both the countries.
Here's this week's India Diary, which brings you a full report on the BRICS summit, when the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India China and South Africa met in Xiamen this week.
More interviews and reports from SBS Punjabi
Opinion: Australia must guard against the fallout of Sino-Indian dispute