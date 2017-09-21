SBS Punjabi

India considers Rohingya migrants a security threat

Rohingya

Rohingya refugees fleeing persecution in Myanmar (Burma) arrive at a new camp

Published 21 September 2017 at 7:21pm, updated 22 September 2017 at 9:46am
By MP Singh
Parmjeet Sona brings us latest updates from India and Punjab covering issues of Rohingya migrants, Dera Sacha Sauda, Marshal Arjan Singh's demise and much much more.

Indian government has filed a petition in Supreme court advising Rohingya migrants are illegal entrants and are a danger to the country. Also, listen to this podcast to know the latest developments on Dera Sacha Sauda and the state funeral to Air Marshal Arjan Singh who passed away recently.

