India Diary: Daily COVID-19 cases under 50,000 for the first time in three months

‘Rural Surge’ Propels India Toward More COVID-19 Infections Than U.S.

Source: The New York Times

In our weekly newswrap from India, this week we bring you updates on the coronavirus situation in the country, the newly-legislated farming laws and more.

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed the people of India to not act carelessly during the festive season. 

India sees under 50,000 daily coronavirus cases for the first time in three months.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha has unanimously passed four Bills to negate the Centre’s three contentious farm laws. 

Click on the audio link inside the picture at the top to listen to the podcast in Punjabi for details on the above headlines.

