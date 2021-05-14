SBS Punjabi

India Diary: Four Punjab ministers demand Navjot Singh Sidhu's suspension from Congress

Sidhu Captain together

Navjot Singh Sidhu (left), Captain Amarinder Singh. Source: Facebook, Twitter

Published 14 May 2021 at 3:57pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS

The demands for disciplinary action against former cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu gained momentum on Wednesday after four more cabinet ministers demanded the Congress leader's immediate suspension. All this and more in our weekly news segment from India.

Four more cabinet ministers of the Punjab government are now protesting against former cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. 

They have urged the Congress High Command to take disciplinary action against Mr Sidhu for his "outbursts" against Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

According to the reports, the former minister has been attacking the Punjab government on social media for a long time. The party leaders say indiscipline should not be accepted at any cost.

