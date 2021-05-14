India Diary: Four Punjab ministers demand Navjot Singh Sidhu's suspension from Congress

Four more cabinet ministers of the Punjab government are now protesting against former cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.





They have urged the Congress High Command to take disciplinary action against Mr Sidhu for his "outbursts" against Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.





According to the reports, the former minister has been attacking the Punjab government on social media for a long time. The party leaders say indiscipline should not be accepted at any cost.





