India Diary: Now anyone in India can buy land in Jammu and Kashmir

The Government of India announced on October 28 that anyone living in the country could now buy land in Jammu and Kashmir.





The US has pledged support to India for upholding its sovereignty as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits New Delhi earlier this week.





A chakka jaam (road blockade) has been proposed across India by 346 farmer unions from 22 states to protest the Narendra Modi government's new farming laws.





As Bihar elections draw to a close, PM Modi took potshots during his rally at Rashtriya Janta Dal and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav and called him the 'Yuvraj of Jungle Raj' in the state.





Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio link inside the picture above.





