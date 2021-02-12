SBS Punjabi

India Diary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi defends farm laws as protest continues in New Delhi

Special Address by Narendra Modi (on screen) on the occasion of the online edition World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, 28 January 2021.

Need quick, decisive action to stop emerging second wave of coronavirus, says India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Source: EPA/Pascal Bitz/World Economic Forum/HANDOUT

Published 12 February 2021 at 11:08am
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Paramjeet Sona
Addressing the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed the government's respect towards the agitating farmers and added that the government would continue to hold discussions with the farmers' unions. This and more in our weekly news segment from India.

Mr Modi mounted a strong defence of the three contentious agriculture laws in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, asserting that these reforms are essential for farmers' prosperity.

He reiterated that the “propaganda” about the government shutting down mandis and reneging on MSPs (minimum support price) is false. He said there is no threat to the MSP regime.


The prime minister slammed opposition parties for fueling the protests by misleading “simple-hearted” farmers and said the laws were similar to measures discussed by earlier governments.


Hundreds of thousands of farmers continue to stay at New Delhi's doorsteps in protest against the three agricultural reforms. While the government claims these laws will liberate farmers and reduce the need for mediators, critics of the three laws say it could lead to the exploitation of farmers at the hands of the big corporations.

To hear the full report in Punjabi click on the audio link above.

