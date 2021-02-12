India Diary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi defends farm laws as protest continues in New Delhi

Mr Modi mounted a strong defence of the three contentious agriculture laws in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, asserting that these reforms are essential for farmers' prosperity.





He reiterated that the “propaganda” about the government shutting down mandis and reneging on MSPs (minimum support price) is false. He said there is no threat to the MSP regime.







The prime minister slammed opposition parties for fueling the protests by misleading “simple-hearted” farmers and said the laws were similar to measures discussed by earlier governments.







Advertisement

Hundreds of thousands of farmers continue to stay at New Delhi's doorsteps in protest against the three agricultural reforms. While the government claims these laws will liberate farmers and reduce the need for mediators, critics of the three laws say it could lead to the exploitation of farmers at the hands of the big corporations.





To hear the full report in Punjabi click on the audio link above.



