Indian-origin entrepreneur Mandeep Sodhi talks about 'chances and challenges'

Founder and former CEO of HashChing, an online marketplace for home loans in Australia, Mr Sodhi has over 15 years of experience in consulting in financial services and start-ups.





Sharing his story of success, the young entrepreneur said destiny brought him to Australia and a personal experience coupled with hard work lead to his first start-up.





“I was buying my first house in 2014. At the time, I was working with a bank and when I applied for a home loan, I got a very high rate of interest from the same bank, despite being their employee.





“This sowed in the idea of my first start-up and we floated the idea and managed to get the first investment. Rest as they say, is history,” said Mr Sodhi.





The businessman who mentors students in his free time said everyone has the ideas, but not many have the drive and the zeal to follow up on those ideas.





“Starting a new business is a challenging exercise. Before setting-up, first assess your business idea, network and bounce it off with others, once it gets enough validation, you’ll have enough confidence about the idea. Then work towards raising investment from friends and family.





“Work on your vision, plan ahead, you must have a full layout, how will you market the product, attract customers,” said Mr Sodhi.





He added that money should never be the primary motivation for setting up a business.





“Money should not be the incentive, it is just a by-product of business. What is important is that you should have the passion to see it through,” said Mr Sodhi.





