SBS Punjabi

Industry calls for increased migration to ease pressure on builders

SBS Punjabi

Properties under construction on the Gold Coast

Properties under construction on the Gold Coast Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 July 2022 at 12:11pm
By Claire Slattery
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

A housing boom, a shortage of labour, and inflated prices for building materials have pushed some companies to the brink, but experts say there is little that can be done except weather the storm.

Published 18 July 2022 at 12:11pm
By Claire Slattery
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
"A perfect storm" is the common refrain being used to describe the pressures facing Australia's building industry right now.

Langford Jones is one of many high-profile building companies that have gone under this year. The most well-known is construction giant Probuild, which went into administration in February.

But a combination of factors has also left many smaller home builders on the brink. Phil Dwyer is President of the Builders Collective of Australia, a not-for-profit group representing small builders and consumers.

Advertisement
"At the moment, we've got a very delicate situation, because of a number of issues which start with COVID. But also, the issues such as a heated building industry, you can't get a builder anywhere, a skills shortage of people within the industry, the supply chain of materials. And also, cost escalation of materials is a major issue as well. So all these rolled into one, have created what we might term the perfect storm. "

Data from credit agency Equifax shows construction insolvencies increased by more than 30 per cent in the 12 months to May.

The construction sector's share of those figures has grown and now represents 28 per cent of all insolvencies in Australia.

But while these numbers may sound dire, Equifax's Scott Mason says they actually represent a correction to pre-pandemic levels.

"Obviously, there's been a couple of high-profile insolvencies or businesses go bankrupt. So there is some reason for concern. However, I'm probably a little bit more moderate than some others because what you've got to remember is that we had record levels of low insolvency for the last two years during COVID. And even if you look at the increase month on month in April and May, we saw an increase 47% and 43%, we're still just getting back up to the levels of pre COVID."

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other related podcasts

Victoria's construction industry warns of long term impact and build-time delays due to two-week shutdown

Couple’s first investment home turns out to be illegally constructed



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack