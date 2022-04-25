Key issues spark heat in leaders' debate

Attending the debate were 100 undecided Queensland voters, asking the questions. Scott Morrison was appealing to voters to leave him at the helm, arguing now's not the time to change tack.





" It all starts with managing a strong economy. Our government has proven that with a strong economic plan that has been delivering. So it is a choice between a stronger economy and a weaker economy, a stronger future and an uncertain one."





Voters in the room were asked for their assessment of who did better. Mr Albanese was named winner with 40 per cent of respondents supporting him. Scott Morrison garnered 35 per cent, but one in four voters in the room remained undecided.





Advertisement

The signing of the security pact between Solomon Islands and China is overshadowing the campaign, and the debate.





Mr Albanese again criticised the government's slow response, and its decision to only send Pacific Minister Zed Seselja.





" It's not a Pacific step-up, it's a Pacific stuff up. They've known about this for months (with) no foreign minister visitation, no defence minister visitation - they just send a junior burger (junior minister) along in the last week."





National Security remains a key focus in the lead-up to polling day, along with border protection.



