SBS Punjabi

Labor introduces major shakeup of the nation's workplace relations system

SBS Punjabi

TONY BURKE FAMILY VIOLENCE LEAVE BILL

Australian Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke prepares to speak on the Family and domestic violence paid leave bill in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, October 27, 2022. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 November 2022 at 12:02pm, updated 3 hours ago at 12:05pm
By Anna Henderson, Naveen Razik, Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Labor says the changes are needed to secure a payrise for workers but the impact on industry will be heavily scrutinised, with the Treasurer conceding soaring energy prices could send some businesses to the brink.

Published 2 November 2022 at 12:02pm, updated 3 hours ago at 12:05pm
By Anna Henderson, Naveen Razik, Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
Throughout the election campaign, Labor thrust the issue of worker pay into the political spotlight.

Now Industrial Relations minister Tony Burke has revealed how it plans to deliver.

"The introduction of this bill is about making a choice, a choice to get wages moving and end the era of deliberate wage stagnation."

Advertisement
Among the complex changes:

Employers will be legally required to reach agreement with workers requesting flexible hours;

If the request is refused, workers can take their case to the workforce arbiter;

And, most controversially, multi-employer bargaining will be introduced.

"All legitimate forms of employment have their place, all will continue. But where there is abuse, we must curtail it; where loopholes have arisen in legislation, we must close them."

The move is welcomed by unions, although ACTU ((Australian Council of Trade Unions)) Secretary Sally McManus still has concerns.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

CRICKET T20 WORLD CUP INDIA PAKISTAN

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ : ਬੀ ਸੀ ਸੀ ਆਈ ਨੇ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੰਭਾਵਿਤ ਭਾਰਤ-ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਟੈਸਟ ਮੈਚ ਦੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਕੀਤਾ ਖਾਰਜ

Man Leans Ladder Against Tall Stack Of Coins Topped With Interest Rate Symbol

ਰਿਜ਼ਰਵ ਬੈਂਕ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਵਿਆਜ ਦਰਾਂ ਵਿਚਲਾ ਸੱਤਵਾਂ ਵਾਧਾ ਤੇ ਇਸਦਾ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਉੱਤੇ ਪੈਂਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵ

Exterior of the Reserve Bank of Australia RBA in Sydney, Australia

RBA announces seventh consecutive hike in cash rates with the possibility of further increases

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-18 at 2.41.28 PM.jpeg

'Punjabi Riders Australia': Melbourne motorcyclists aim to spread awareness about road safety practices