Labor introduces major shakeup of the nation's workplace relations system

Throughout the election campaign, Labor thrust the issue of worker pay into the political spotlight.





Now Industrial Relations minister Tony Burke has revealed how it plans to deliver.





"The introduction of this bill is about making a choice, a choice to get wages moving and end the era of deliberate wage stagnation."





Among the complex changes:





Employers will be legally required to reach agreement with workers requesting flexible hours;





If the request is refused, workers can take their case to the workforce arbiter;





And, most controversially, multi-employer bargaining will be introduced.





"All legitimate forms of employment have their place, all will continue. But where there is abuse, we must curtail it; where loopholes have arisen in legislation, we must close them."



