Legal Aid in Australia explained

Legal Aid Source: Getty Images
Published 27 March 2017 at 4:56pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
All Australians are equal before the law but not everybody can afford to pay for the legal services required to obtain justice. In order to close this gap, there are eight legal aid commissions in Australia, one in each state and territory. The purpose of legal aid commissions is to provide vulnerable, disadvantaged and newly arrived Australians with access to justice. Preeti K McCarthy reports.
