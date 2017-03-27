Legal Aid in Australia explained

SBS Punjabi

All Australians are equal before the law but not everybody can afford to pay for the legal services required to obtain justice. In order to close this gap, there are eight legal aid commissions in Australia, one in each state and territory. The purpose of legal aid commissions is to provide vulnerable, disadvantaged and newly arrived Australians with access to justice. Preeti K McCarthy reports.

