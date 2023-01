Vaisakhi marks the Sikh New Year and commemorates the formation of Khalsa Panth (ਖਾਲਸਾ ਪੰਥ ) of warriors under Shri Guru Gobind Singh ji in 1699.





A spring harvest festival for Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pardesh. 'Bihu' in Assam, 'Puthandu' in Tamilnadu, 'Pohela Boisankh' in West Bangal are not only limited to few states.





Vaisakhi is full of colors and vibrancy. In northern India, Vaisakhi is celebrated as new year, according to hindu and sikh calendar.