Major university cuts may be part of next week's Budget

Education Minister Simon Birmingham

Education Minister Simon Birmingham Source: AAP

Published 1 May 2017 at 5:16pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
The federal education minister is meeting with university vice-chancellors (tonight, mon) as the Government considers major cuts to university funding. With the Budget just over a week away, a leading Australian economist is warning the Treasury might have overestimated how quickly the country can get back to surplus. Preeti McCarthy has the details.

