Medical tourism booms in India as pandemic restrictions subside

India's reputation for providing quality healthcare at an affordable cost has been revived as international travel bans are lifted after two years.





COVID-19 had ravaged the country's health care system, causing them to shut international travel after a second wave, driven mainly by the Delta variant.





The managing director of a health care facility, Aashish Chaudhry, claims that the influx of patients has tripled since the borders opened.





" We have seen almost 200-300 percent increase in last three months. The moment the COVID crisis is settling down, we are seeing huge influx of international patients, who are (were) not able to come to India for last almost three years. So, we are seeing almost three percent… 300 percent rise in the number of OPD (outpatient department) as well as In-patients after the COVID crisis”





Major cities in the country - New Delhi, Mumbai, and Surat - are just some of the places that welcome patients from around the world who cannot get the desired treatment at affordable prices in their home countries.





People travel internationally for medical treatments for a variety of reasons, including long wait lines at home, cheaper treatment, or availability and accessibility to care





Some of the leading procedures that are sought after in India include bone marrow transplants, alternative treatments, cardiac bypasses, eye surgeries and hip transplants.





The 2020 - 2021 edition of the Medical Tourism Index has India at number 10 in the overall ranking.





The Director of a Spine Surgery institute Dr Mihir Bapat claims that Hospitals in the South Asian country deliver high-quality care at affordable costs.





”India is country where you can have a standard of medical care, in fact a state-of-art medical care at a very economic price. Secondly, India has a number of hospitals different levels of healthcare that can provide to a vast population of patients, depending upon their cultural needs, their social needs, their medical needs as well as their economic needs. This kind of system is not prevalent in most countries”





