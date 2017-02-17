SBS Punjabi

Meet Maria Sameul, a Pakistani Singer & Gold Medallist in Music

Published 17 February 2017 at 6:56pm, updated 20 February 2017 at 9:49am
There are hardly any female singers in Pakistan who have gained proper qualification in music and Maria is one of them.

Maria faced numerous challenges from religious groups as well as society while studying her degree in Musicology but her hard work and dedication earned her a gold medal. Maria was among only two female students in University who had to study theory in campus and practicals outside Uni.

