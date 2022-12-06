Migrant workers demand stronger safe-guards

A national study from accounting firm Price Waterhouse Coopers [[PWC]] found 13 per cent of Australia's workforce is affected by underpayment, costing workers an estimated $1.35 billion a year.





But there are particular groups hit hardest by the system, and it's those who are already struggling to find stable employment.





A report by Unions New South Wales reveals over a third of workers were paid or offered a lower salary because of their visa type and more than a quarter were paid or offered a lower wage because of their nationality.





The Unions' Secretary Mark Morey says employers are targeting workers from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.



