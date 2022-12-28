Migrant workers still lag behind others in Australian workforce

The Australian Bureau of Statistics, the A-B-S, has been investigating the nature of the country's workforce for years.





Its latest report however takes new data into account, such as personal income tax, giving a more complete picture of who works where and for how much.





And according to this report, migrant workers are lagging behind.





Economist Katrina Ell from Moody's points out that migrants tend to work in lower-paid industries.





"Migrants have a disproportionate exposure in these industries that tend to be lower paid. That's industries like health care, administration, social services, hospitality, and because of that outsized presence in these particular industries, that means that we're not seeing those relative wage gains compared to the broader Australian population."





The Migration Institute of Australia, which comprises law professionals involved in helping migrants entering the country, seems to think the problem is elsewhere.





The Institute's National President, Julie Williams, says the report's reliance on data from 2019 and 2020 makes it already obsolete.





"It's outdated and it's probably not something that everyone is really that concerned about at the moment. I can understand where you're coming from, oh goodness, 'skilled migrants are not necessarily working in skilled jobs'. But at the moment with unemployment at the lowest in many many years, employers are embracing temporary overseas workers."





Ms Williams believes the situation is now different after the COVID pandemic kept people out of Australia, and migrant workers are facing a different job market.



