Hear this week's segment as presented by Mohini ji and find out the Punjabi way of 'staying out of trouble'..











In fact, you'll also find the Punjabi versions of the following:











What use is that milk, when the goat adulterates it with its own droppings?











Money is power and begets respect...











Can you guess the Punjabi equivalents of these? Well, hear Mohini ji's segment and find out!