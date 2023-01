In the wisdom that's been passed down to generations of Punjabis, the number 36 has two digits with their "backs to each other" - whether the number is written in Punjabi, in Hindi or even in English. So if two people don't see eye to eye, they can be described "as the number 36", in a traditional Punjabi saying.











