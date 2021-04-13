Multicultural Census Engagement officers prepare communities for 2021 survey

From police officers, to youth workers, to refugee spokespeople, there is one clear message from Census Engagement Officers: the 2021 Census is coming up on Tuesday the 10 th of August, and we need every person in Australia to complete it.





Many multicultural Australians have been hired by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), as multicultural engagement managers nationwide. There will be thousands of more opportunities offered in the coming weeks to help with the national task.





The director of the Census Inclusive Strategies, Georgia Chapman, says the role of community engagement officers is imperative to understanding what each local community needs when it comes to rolling out census information.





"Their role is to go out and start the conversation about the census and understand what's happening at that state and territory level and help us tailor those bespoke (custom made) solutions we're going to have to make sure the census is as easy as possible for people to participate in."





Census managers will be working with the community sector using a multi-layered approach as the census test date nears.





There will be fill-in-the-form sessions around the country to provide face to face support, including at migrant resource centres and community hubs.





