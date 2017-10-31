National language competition '17 winners announced by SBS

SBS Punjabi

Published 31 October 2017 at 7:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:27am
By Hannah Sinclair, Gautam Kapil
Students speaking Mandarin, Greek, Swedish and Polish have won the top spots in the SBS National Language Competition 2017. Thousands of entries were received from across Australia in the competition aimed at inspiring young people to embrace language-learning.

The SBS National Language Competition 2017 asked students a simple question, "What does language-learning mean to you?"

 

Entrants from across the country submitted short videos in languages other than English.

 

Some students said it made them feel closer to their families, while others said it was just fun to expand their skills. The nationwide competition aims to engage schoolchildren and asks them to reflect on the cultural, linguistic and ethnic diversity of Australia's multicultural society.

 

 

The four grand-prize winners each receive an iPad Pro and a full day's pass to Luna Park in Sydney for two people.

 

