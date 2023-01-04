SBS Punjabi

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

Students at the University of New South Wales

Students at the University of New South Wales campus. Australia's net migration rates recovering following an increase in international students. Source: AAP

Published 4 January 2023 at 2:54pm
By Emma Kellaway, Kath Landers
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
After years of border closures and travel restrictions, Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels. A snapshot of population data set to be released this Friday, indicate Australia is to see migration rebound this year. Underpinning the migration recovery is the rapid return of international students who are helping plug the gaps in Australia's stretched workforce.

The pandemic brought the world to a standstill and sent many foreign students and workers packing.

Australia's tough border restrictions saw the first net overseas migration loss from Australia since World War Two, but a preview of the Federal Government's 2022 Population Statement data indicates it's showing resilience.

The new data shows net migration should reach the pre-pandemic level of 235,000 by the end of this financial year, and remain steady.

The rapid return of International students is a leading factor for the renewed migration levels.

The data outlook indicates offshore student visa grants between March and September last year are at or above those given during the same period before the coronavirus pandemic struck in 2019.

But not all student groups have been able to fully return.

The full population report will be released on Friday.
