New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

The pandemic brought the world to a standstill and sent many foreign students and workers packing.





Australia's tough border restrictions saw the first net overseas migration loss from Australia since World War Two, but a preview of the Federal Government's 2022 Population Statement data indicates it's showing resilience.





The new data shows net migration should reach the pre-pandemic level of 235,000 by the end of this financial year, and remain steady.





The rapid return of International students is a leading factor for the renewed migration levels.





The data outlook indicates offshore student visa grants between March and September last year are at or above those given during the same period before the coronavirus pandemic struck in 2019.





But not all student groups have been able to fully return.



