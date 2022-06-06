SBS Punjabi

New Zealanders are heading to Australia, priced out of their own country

Wellington, NZ, is one of the world's most expensive cities to buy a house (Getty)

Published 6 June 2022 at 2:49pm
By Shaimaa Khalil
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
The rising cost of living is having an impact on millions of lives around the world. Climate change, the COVID pandemic, the war in Ukraine are all factors in pushing up the price of food. Across the Tasman in New Zealand, inflation is at a 30-year high, and a worsening housing crisis, high food prices and lower wages are persuading many New Zealanders to consider moving to Australia.

Hannah Pilcher loves her early childhood teaching job in New Zealand's capital, Wellington.

She says the magic moments of children learning new things bring her joy and pride, and yet she feels undervalued.

With a low wage and rising prices, it's been hard to make ends meet.

Inflation in New Zealand is the highest it's been in 30 years, partly because of the increase in the price of petrol.

Wellington has been ranked one of the world's least affordable cities for buying a house.

The picture is also grim for renters, with a rise of 12 per cent in the past year.

To keep costs down, Hannah Pilcher shares a house with others.

Take Chris Dye and his family, who decided to move to Brisbane a few months ago.

Mr Dye is a builder.

Despite owning their home and both earning fairly good salaries back in Wellington, he and his wife were still struggling.

