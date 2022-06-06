New Zealanders are heading to Australia, priced out of their own country

Hannah Pilcher loves her early childhood teaching job in New Zealand's capital, Wellington.





She says the magic moments of children learning new things bring her joy and pride, and yet she feels undervalued.





With a low wage and rising prices, it's been hard to make ends meet.





Inflation in New Zealand is the highest it's been in 30 years, partly because of the increase in the price of petrol.





Wellington has been ranked one of the world's least affordable cities for buying a house.





The picture is also grim for renters, with a rise of 12 per cent in the past year.





To keep costs down, Hannah Pilcher shares a house with others.





Take Chris Dye and his family, who decided to move to Brisbane a few months ago.





Mr Dye is a builder.





Despite owning their home and both earning fairly good salaries back in Wellington, he and his wife were still struggling.





