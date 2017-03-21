Not such a super idea: Paul Keating

Writing for Fairfax, Paul Keating was scathing saying only a reckless and wilful government would allow people to use some of their superannuation for a housing deposit.





To Mr Keating, it's a scandalous and irresponsible idea.





But the former prime minister failed to mention that the government he once led thought the idea had merit





In 1993, Mr Keating's government supported such a proposal.





Treasurer Scott Morrison referring to events of almost a quarter of a century again during Question Time.





"The policy platforms superannuation and homes, author Paul Keating, recognising that income and housing are equally required for a secure and comfortable retirement. Labor will permit part of the deposit on owner occupied dwellings to be funded from the home buyers superannuation account, Mr Speaker. So the only party that has actually put that forward, in a formal sense to an election is actually the Labor party. Now, we know they didn't go ahead with that, Mr Speaker, so the lesson from that episode is you can never trust the Labor party on anything, then or now."

The Keating government abandoned the idea after criticism from unions and superannuation funds





Now, it's back on the table with Liberal MP John Alexander last week saying the government was considering the proposal as it tries to find ways to make housing more affordable.





One Nation leader Pauline Hanson says the idea is worth considering.





"People need a helping hand to get into their homes and accessing their superannuation, up to a certain age, into the first home, I think it would help many Australians."

While Senator Derryn Hinch of the Justice Party thinks it's a bad idea.





"Accessing super to buy homes is madness. That's going to destroy superannuation. Superannuation is there for your retirement, not to get you started. Superannuation was designed for people, to give them protection in their old age, to try and, people get the pension, who need the pension most. And if you start giving it to youngsters, it's not your God given right to own a home, it's a dream."

On average, Australians aged 25 to 34 have just $15,000 in their super doubling by the time they're 44, then rising to around $85,000 before they hit 60.





David Haynes from the Institute of Superannuation Trustees says allowing people to access their super for a home would empty their accounts and push up the price of housing.





"This will empty out peoples superannuation accounts while actually giving them very little money to put towards a new house and it will have the consequence of increasing house prices across the board so it's a lose, lose situation."





