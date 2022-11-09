SBS Punjabi

On the auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Gurpurab, here is exclusive coverage from Nankana Sahib

SBS Punjabi

Nankana Sahib

Thousands of Sikh pilgrims from around the world have gathered at Nankana Sahib in Pakistan to commemorate Guru Nanak's 553rd birth anniversary.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 November 2022 at 5:13pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

Thousands of Sikh pilgrims from around the world gathered at Nankana Sahib in Pakistan to commemorate Guru Nanak's 553rd birth anniversary. Here's a special report on the ongoing celebrations.

Published 9 November 2022 at 5:13pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

AP Dhillon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Famous rapper Amritpal Singh Dhillon injured; US shows cancelled

Singhs Social and Motorcycle Club photo 1.jpg

Singhs Social Motorcycle Club aims to raise awareness on domestic violence

Cybercrime

Cybercrime incidents increase 13 per cent

TASMANIA ABUSE APOLOGY

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 8 November 2022