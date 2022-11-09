On the auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Gurpurab, here is exclusive coverage from Nankana Sahib
Thousands of Sikh pilgrims from around the world have gathered at Nankana Sahib in Pakistan to commemorate Guru Nanak's 553rd birth anniversary.
Published 9 November 2022 at 5:13pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS
Here's a special report on the ongoing celebrations.
