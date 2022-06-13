SBS Punjabi

Outstanding service rewarded with Queen's Birthday honours

SBS Punjabi

Yvonne Weldon

Yvonne Weldon Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 June 2022 at 9:38am
By Sean Wale
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Among the recipients are Australian Open winner Ash Barty, former chief medical officer Brendan Murphy, Melbourne singers Vika and Linda Bull - and a posthumous award for former Australian cricketer Shane Warne, who died in March. People have also been recognised for their contributions to Australia's multicultural communities.

Published 14 June 2022 at 9:38am
By Sean Wale
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
74-year-old Con Pavlou remembers leaving Cyprus in 1956 when he was just 9 years old, on a journey to be reunited with his father in Sydney.

"I do actually yes, it was the first time I went on a big boat, when I first left Limassol in Cyprus I thought I was still in the city. In those years it used to take us something like 35-40 days to get to Australia. Our first port of call was Fremantle where we stayed for a couple days, then to Melbourne and they brought us to Sydney by train."

Also on the honours list is Yvonne Weldon, recognised for her service to the Indigenous community.

Advertisement
The Sydney councillor has strong ties to Wiradjuri Country in Cowra, west of Sydney, but grew up in Sydney.

She says it’s special to be made a Member of the Order of Australia.

I'm so humbled by being recognised for what I have done my entire life, like so many of my elders have done and what they have done in their lives has been for me and so many others, it's such an honour to be recognised but also to be able to give back."

Listen to SBS Radio's Punjabi program from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack