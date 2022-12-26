Overseas conflict and natural disasters at home have taxed the minds of federal politicians during 2022

It was the summer of tennis and the Australian Open was ready to welcome large crowds back to the Melbourne event.





But for the federal government, the year began with a sporting controversy involving one tennis star who was not vaccinated against COVID-19.





In January, Serbian player Novak Djokovic attempted to challenge the Immigration Minister's decision to cancel his visa for the Australian Open.





But the federal court dismissed his application for judicial review with the Prime Minister at the time, Scott Morrison citing the need to keep borders strong.





National cabinet decided to drop mandatory isolation periods, marking a significant shift in how Australian authorities and cases managed their illness.





But a former leader's actions during the health crisis triggered an investigation into Scott Morrison's self appointment to several portfolios.





The war in Ukraine was firmly on the agenda once Russian troops launched their invasion in February, with the government offering military aid.





And in 2022, flood emergencies were frequently in the news headlines , with waters causing devastation in New South Wales.





At Echuca-Moama on the Victorian border, the Murray River also peaked.





On a sombre note, tributes poured in from all sides of politics when Queen Elizabeth II died in September.



