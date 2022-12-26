SBS Punjabi

Overseas conflict and natural disasters at home have taxed the minds of federal politicians during 2022

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese acknowledges the public galleries after delivering his Budget Reply Speech in the House of Representatives of Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)

Source: AAP

Published 26 December 2022 at 12:11pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
From overseas conflict to natural disasters back at home, both local and global events have been in the minds of federal politicians during 2022. Australians elected a new Prime Minister in May but persistent questions about the culture at Parliament House continued to dominate this year.

It was the summer of tennis and the Australian Open was ready to welcome large crowds back to the Melbourne event.

But for the federal government, the year began with a sporting controversy involving one tennis star who was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

In January, Serbian player Novak Djokovic attempted to challenge the Immigration Minister's decision to cancel his visa for the Australian Open.

But the federal court dismissed his application for judicial review with the Prime Minister at the time, Scott Morrison citing the need to keep borders strong.

National cabinet decided to drop mandatory isolation periods, marking a significant shift in how Australian authorities and cases managed their illness.

But a former leader's actions during the health crisis triggered an investigation into Scott Morrison's self appointment to several portfolios.

The war in Ukraine was firmly on the agenda once Russian troops launched their invasion in February, with the government offering military aid.

And in 2022, flood emergencies were frequently in the news headlines , with waters causing devastation in New South Wales.

At Echuca-Moama on the Victorian border, the Murray River also peaked.

On a sombre note, tributes poured in from all sides of politics when Queen Elizabeth II died in September.

And accusations made by former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins underpinned the mood of politics this year but a confidential settlement with the Commonwealth was reached at the end of the year.
