Pak Report - Khabarsar Lehnde Punjab Dee, 21 March 2017

Published 21 March 2017 at 6:06pm
By Masood Mallhi
Here is a summary of major news events in West Punjab, over the past few days - as presented by our Lahore based correspondent, Janab Masood Mallhi on March 21, 2017. Here's the podcast in case you missed hearing it on the radio. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi

