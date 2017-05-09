Pak Report - Khabarsar Lehnde Punjab Dee, May 09, 2017

SBS Punjabi Program on weeknights between 9-10PM AEST Source: Photo Preetinder Grewal
Here is our West Punjab based correspondent Masood Mallhi, in the weekly Punjab Diary. His report was presented on SBS Punjabi program on Tuesday, May 09 2017, which touched upon issues of Punjabi and national significance in Pakistan. Here's the podcast in case you missed hearing it on the radio. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi
Published 9 May 2017 at 10:16pm
By Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS
