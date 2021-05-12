SBS Punjabi

Pakistan diary: Government imposes Eid lockdown amidst spike in COVID-19 cases

Pakistan Diary

A view of a closed market after the government ordered the closure of markets, after new cases of COVID-19 were reported across Pakistan. Source: AAP

Published 12 May 2021 at 11:39am
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Masood Malhi
Pakistan has imposed a strict nine-day shutdown affecting travel and tourist hotspots to contain the rising number of COVID-19 infections ahead of Eid al-Fitr. All this and more in our weekly news bulletin from Pakistan.

As the country battles the third wave of infections, the government of Pakistan has imposed the most strict lockdown since April last year.

Eid, which comes at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, usually sees a massive movement of people and social gatherings across the country.

Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.

