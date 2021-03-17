SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: Imran Khan government seeks resignation of chief election commissioner after poll drubbing

Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan Source: Supplied

Published 17 March 2021 at 11:24am, updated 17 March 2021 at 11:28am
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

The Imran Khan-led government on Monday called for the resignation of the chief election commissioner and the reconstitution of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which it said failed to hold the recently-held elections in a transparent manner. This and more in our weekly news segment from Pakistan’s Punjab province.

In a joint press conference on Monday, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, flanked by Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Fawad Chaudhry, alleged that the country's poll body had failed to act as a “neutral umpire” in recently-held Senate elections.

“The Election Commission failed to act as a neutral umpire, hence should resign,” Mr Mehmood said.

He added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the country's largest political party, and it did not have confidence in the election commission.

The conflict between the government and ECP rose after PTI lost the important Senate election for the Islamabad General seat when former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani thumped Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh despite not having sufficient numbers in his camp.

Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi. 

