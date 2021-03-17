Pakistan Diary: Imran Khan government seeks resignation of chief election commissioner after poll drubbing

In a joint press conference on Monday, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, flanked by Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Fawad Chaudhry, alleged that the country's poll body had failed to act as a “neutral umpire” in recently-held Senate elections.





“The Election Commission failed to act as a neutral umpire, hence should resign,” Mr Mehmood said.





He added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the country's largest political party, and it did not have confidence in the election commission.





The conflict between the government and ECP rose after PTI lost the important Senate election for the Islamabad General seat when former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani thumped Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh despite not having sufficient numbers in his camp.





