Pakistan Diary: PM Imran Khan convenes meeting to tackle rising inflation

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran KhanBattend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in in the Tajik capital Dushanbe, Tajikistan, 16/09/2021 Photo by Salampix/ABACAPRESS.COM.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during a high-level meeting to discuss rising inflation in the country. (File photo) Source: ABACA

Published 20 October 2021 at 2:24pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Masood Malhi
Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned a high-level meeting on 18 October to review the economic situation and discuss measures to tackle skyrocketing inflation amid mounting pressure from the Opposition. This and more in our weekly news bulletin from Pakistan.

The meeting came days after the government hiked the nationwide petrol prices by Rs 10.49 per litre.

This led to an uproar as Opposition parties, and people slammed the government, wary of the impact it would have on the prices of items of everyday use.

According to the local media reports, PM Khan directed the provinces to submit a daily report on the prices of essential commodities during the meeting. He also ordered strict action against hoarding and illegal profiteering.

The reports also confirmed that the government is set to roll out targeted subsidies to the masses, and the prime minister will unveil details of the subsidy program in the next few days.

