Pakistan Diary: PM Imran Khan convenes meeting to tackle rising inflation

The meeting came days after the government hiked the nationwide petrol prices by Rs 10.49 per litre.





This led to an uproar as Opposition parties, and people slammed the government, wary of the impact it would have on the prices of items of everyday use.





According to the local media reports, PM Khan directed the provinces to submit a daily report on the prices of essential commodities during the meeting. He also ordered strict action against hoarding and illegal profiteering.





The reports also confirmed that the government is set to roll out targeted subsidies to the masses, and the prime minister will unveil details of the subsidy program in the next few days.





