Pakistan Diary: Senate passes landmark bill criminalising torture and custodial deaths

Pakistan

A photo of the Parliament building in Islamabad, Pakistan. Source: Pakistan Today

Published 15 July 2021 at 11:30am
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

The Senate on 12 July passed a bill criminalising torture and preventing custodial killings by police or other government officials. This and more in our weekly news bulletin from Pakistan.

The Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2021, was moved by Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Sherry Rehman and Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari supported it.

The bill states that any public servant involved in torture would face up to ten years imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 2 million. If a public servant, whose duty it is to prevent torture, either intentionally or negligently fails to prevent it, they will face up to five years imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 1 million.

"Whoever commits, abets or conspires to commit the offence of custodial death or custodial sexual violence shall be punished with imprisonment for life and with fine, which may extend to Rs 3 million," it further states.

Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi. 

