Pakistan Diary: Senate passes landmark bill criminalising torture and custodial deaths

The Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2021, was moved by Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Sherry Rehman and Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari supported it.





The bill states that any public servant involved in torture would face up to ten years imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 2 million. If a public servant, whose duty it is to prevent torture, either intentionally or negligently fails to prevent it, they will face up to five years imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 1 million.





"Whoever commits, abets or conspires to commit the offence of custodial death or custodial sexual violence shall be punished with imprisonment for life and with fine, which may extend to Rs 3 million," it further states.





