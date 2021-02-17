SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: Will not leave the country despite government offers, says Maryam Nawaz

SBS Punjabi

Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League - N leader Maryam Nawaz is leading a movement that seeks the resignation of prime minister Imran Khan. Source: AP/Anjum Naveed

Published 17 February 2021 at 2:55pm, updated 17 February 2021 at 3:38pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

Here is a summary of major news events in West Punjab, over the past few days, as presented by our Lahore-based correspondent, Masood Mallhi on February 17, 2021.

Pakistan's deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz said she would not leave the country despite the Imran Khan government's apparent offer to go abroad.

"Even if someone (from the government) comes to my home and offers me to go abroad, I will decline it straight away," she said while speaking to reporters at her Gujranwala residence.

The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) vice president said that she was due for a minor surgery that could not be performed in Pakistan.

"But despite this, I will not leave Pakistan. I will live and die in my country. Even if someone comes to my house and requests me to leave the country, I won't," she vowed.

In other news, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed earlier said that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's passport would be cancelled with immediate effect.

Mr Sharif has been living in London since November 2019 after he was allowed to leave the country for medical reasons. 

Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi. 

