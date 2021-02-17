Pakistan Diary: Will not leave the country despite government offers, says Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan's deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz said she would not leave the country despite the Imran Khan government's apparent offer to go abroad.





"Even if someone (from the government) comes to my home and offers me to go abroad, I will decline it straight away," she said while speaking to reporters at her Gujranwala residence.





The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) vice president said that she was due for a minor surgery that could not be performed in Pakistan.





"But despite this, I will not leave Pakistan. I will live and die in my country. Even if someone comes to my house and requests me to leave the country, I won't," she vowed.





In other news, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed earlier said that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's passport would be cancelled with immediate effect.





Mr Sharif has been living in London since November 2019 after he was allowed to leave the country for medical reasons.





