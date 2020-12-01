'Pakistan's people are ready to lockdown Imran Khan': Mariam Nawaz

Drawing upon commonly used terminology during the COVID-19 pandemic, the leader of People's Democratic Movement and daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Mariam Nawaz said the country's people are ready to 'lockdown' Imran Khan.





She said, "More than COVID-19, it is essential to send home COVID-18," in a reference to the year 2018 in which Imran Khan was elected Prime Minister of the nation.





Hear an excerpt of her speech at the Multan rally in this week's Lehnde Punjab di Khabarsaar.





Also in this weekly report:





Guru Nanak Dev ji’s 551 st birth anniversary has been celebrated with traditional reverence, with over 600 pilgrims joining from India as well.

Sikh devotees express the desire to visit Kartarpur Sahib from India without the need for a passport

PM Imran Khan visits Lahore and slams Punjab government for poor law and order management

COVID-19 situation worsens in Pakistan – yesterday, there were 66 deaths and nearly 450,000 new cases reported for the 24-hour period. Overall, the country has had over 4.4 million coronavirus infections.

