Paws for thought, say animal shelters - an animal is a long-term commitment

PUPPY OPENING CHRISTMAS GIFT

Credit: Ghislain & Marie David de Lossy/Getty Images

Published 26 December 2022 at 2:42pm, updated 26 December 2022 at 3:41pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Are you tempted to get a pet for Christmas? Well, pause for thought. Rehoming centers, inundated with animals, are reminding people pets are for life - not just the holiday.

Santa and one of his elves have been spreading some Christmas cheer at an animal shelter in Melbourne and reminding people of the plight of disadvantaged animals.

"This dog needs a home. Needs a home soon."

More than a thousand stray and abandoned animals in the city will be cared for by The Lost Dogs Home and its network this holiday.

It's seen a 30 percent increase in arrivals compared to this time a year ago.

Cost of living pressures have led to more owners giving up pets, says spokeswoman Suzana Talevski.

"It's going to be a sad fact of life that people are going to be forced to choose between putting Christmas dinner on the table for their families or keeping their pet. We wish it was different. We wish it wasn't like that at all."
