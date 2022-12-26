Paws for thought, say animal shelters - an animal is a long-term commitment

Santa and one of his elves have been spreading some Christmas cheer at an animal shelter in Melbourne and reminding people of the plight of disadvantaged animals.





"This dog needs a home. Needs a home soon."





More than a thousand stray and abandoned animals in the city will be cared for by The Lost Dogs Home and its network this holiday.





It's seen a 30 percent increase in arrivals compared to this time a year ago.





Cost of living pressures have led to more owners giving up pets, says spokeswoman Suzana Talevski.



