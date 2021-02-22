Prime Minister Scott Morrison rallies global support in stoush with Facebook

The eyes of the world are on Australia as it takes on the big tech giants.





Global leaders have reacted to Facebook's abrupt move to ban Australian news from its social media platform.





Britain has expressed support for Australia, urging Facebook to work appropriately in resolving a dispute over the proposed News Media Bargaining Code, which seeks to ensure news companies are compensated by social media companies for using their content .





Julian Knight, from the British parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, says Facebook's move to block all news content in Australia is an attempt to bully a democracy.





"This bully-boy action will, I think, ignite a desire to go further amongst legislators around the world. We represent people and I'm sorry but you can't run a bulldozer over that. And if Facebook thinks it'll do that, it will face the same ire as the likes of big oil, tobacco. I think they're almost using Australia as a test of strength for global democracies."





Click on the audio icon in the picture above to listen to the podcast in Punjabi.















