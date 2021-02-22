SBS Punjabi

Prime Minister Scott Morrison rallies global support in stoush with Facebook

SBS Punjabi

Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 February 2021 at 3:41pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is rallying global support as the government stands firm in its stoush with Facebook. The tech giant took the extraordinary step of blocking Australian news content from its platform ahead of the government's moves to ensure news companies are compensated for their content.

Published 22 February 2021 at 3:41pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS
The eyes of the world are on Australia as it takes on the big tech giants.

Global leaders have reacted to Facebook's abrupt move to ban Australian news from its social media platform.

Britain has expressed support for Australia, urging Facebook to work appropriately in resolving a dispute over the proposed News Media Bargaining Code, which seeks to ensure news companies are compensated by social media companies for using their content.

Advertisement
Julian Knight, from the British parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, says Facebook's move to block all news content in Australia is an attempt to bully a democracy.

"This bully-boy action will, I think, ignite a desire to go further amongst legislators around the world. We represent people and I'm sorry but you can't run a bulldozer over that. And if Facebook thinks it'll do that, it will face the same ire as the likes of big oil, tobacco. I think they're almost using Australia as a test of strength for global democracies."

Click on the audio icon in the picture above to listen to the podcast in Punjabi.





Facebook has blocked news content. Please bookmark 
SBS Punjabi
's website and search your app store for the SBS Radio app.

Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack