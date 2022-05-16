Prime Minister Scott Morrison's election campaign launches a first home buyer scheme

There was an enthusiastic crowd in Brisbane as the Liberal National Party officially launched its election campaign.





It's the first time the party has launched its campaign in Queensland since Tony Abbott won government in 2013, in a state that will be crucial to the government's re-election chances.





Much of the attention however has been focused on the Liberal's housing policy, officially unveiled at the campaign launch.





Advertisement

With house prices at an all-time high, prime minister Scott Morrison says that if the Coalition is re-elected, first home buyers will be able to use up to 40 percent of their superannuation, to a maximum of $50,000, to buy a property.





Labor's housing spokesman Jason Clare says it will just make homes even more expensive and out of reach and even some senior Liberal party figures don't like the policy.





Listen to the audio by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.



