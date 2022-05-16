SBS Punjabi

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's election campaign launches a first home buyer scheme

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Liberal Party campaign launch on Day 35 of the 2022 federal election campaign, at the Brisbane Convention Centre in Brisbane. Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Liberal Party campaign launch in Brisbane. Source: AAP

Published 17 May 2022 at 9:45am
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

With only a week to go until election day, the Coalition has officially launched its election campaign. The centrepiece of the launch was the official unveiling of a policy to use superannuation for housing.

There was an enthusiastic crowd in Brisbane as the Liberal National Party officially launched its election campaign.

It's the first time the party has launched its campaign in Queensland since Tony Abbott won government in 2013, in a state that will be crucial to the government's re-election chances.

Much of the attention however has been focused on the Liberal's housing policy, officially unveiled at the campaign launch.

With house prices at an all-time high, prime minister Scott Morrison says that if the Coalition is re-elected, first home buyers will be able to use up to 40 percent of their superannuation, to a maximum of $50,000, to buy a property.

Labor's housing spokesman Jason Clare says it will just make homes even more expensive and out of reach and even some senior Liberal party figures don't like the policy.

