Protests ramp up against indigenous mistreatment in Australia

NSW police are investigating the arrest of an Aboriginal teenager who was quickly thrown to ground by the police officer making the arrest

NSW police are investigating the arrest of an Aboriginal teenager who was quickly thrown to ground by the police officer making the arrest. Source: Facebook 'Justice for Buddy, Lewis Kelly Jnr'

Published 5 June 2020 at 4:12pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:14pm
By Biwa Kwan, Nakari Thorpe
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
The global outrage of George Floyd's death has reached Australia, with protests already held in Perth and more expected around the country this weekend.

A New South Wales police officer is being investigated over his use of force during the arrest of an Aboriginal teenager, who was filmed with his feet kicked out underneath him, as he was slammed into the ground.

Video footage captured the verbal altercation between a 17-year old Aboriginal teenager and New South Wales police officer, which then escalated in the use of physical force in the arrest.

The death of an unarmed African-American at the hands of Minneapolis police has sparked days of widespread protests in the United States, with curfews imposed on at least forty cities. An independent autopsy found that 46-year-old George Floyd died of "asphyxiation from sustained pressure" when his neck and back were compressed by Minneapolis police officers during his arrest last week.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

