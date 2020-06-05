Protests ramp up against indigenous mistreatment in Australia

A New South Wales police officer is being investigated over his use of force during the arrest of an Aboriginal teenager, who was filmed with his feet kicked out underneath him, as he was slammed into the ground.





Video footage captured the verbal altercation between a 17-year old Aboriginal teenager and New South Wales police officer, which then escalated in the use of physical force in the arrest.





The death of an unarmed African-American at the hands of Minneapolis police has sparked days of widespread protests in the United States, with curfews imposed on at least forty cities. An independent autopsy found that 46-year-old George Floyd died of "asphyxiation from sustained pressure" when his neck and back were compressed by Minneapolis police officers during his arrest last week.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.





