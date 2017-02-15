SBS Punjabi

Public housing in Australia explained

Public Housing

Public Housing Source: Flickr/Paul Sableman CC BY 2.0

Published 15 February 2017 at 4:56pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
For new Australians securing accommodation is an integral part of the settlement process. Community groups across the country work alongside governments to help those most in need develop sustainable and effective solutions. But one of these solutions, public housing, is now harder to find. Preeti K McCarthy reports.

