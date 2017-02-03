Punjab electoral battle 2017- Who are poster faces?

The elections in the frontier state is a triangular contest. But this is a last election for CM Parkash Singh Badal and former CM Captain Amrinder Singh, as they announced. But Jalalabaad seat along with Lambi and Patiala has also turned into 'hot seat'. It is a gamble between Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bhagwant Singh Mann. But no one can ignore Navjot Singh Sidhu, H.S.Phoolka, Gurpreet Singh 'Ghugi' Wraich, Rajinder Kaur Bhatthal and Bikramjit Singh Majithia.
Published 3 February 2017 at 9:11pm, updated 5 February 2017 at 10:30am
By Gautam Kapil
Its "Crucial", "Cardinal", and "Crumple". On Saturday, when voters in Punjab go to polling booths, they could be beginning to change the course of Indian politics. Who will be key candidates in this elections?
