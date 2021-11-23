Punjabi Diary: Farmers to continue agitation despite welcoming government's decision to repeal laws

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, has decided to continue with the planned protests, including the march to Parliament on November 29 to coincide with the commencement of the Parliament's Winter Session.





The SKM has also written an open letter to PM Modi seeking immediate resumption of talks with the government over six of their pending demands, including a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce, the cancellation of the cases filed against the farmers and compensation for the next of kin who lost their lives during the agitation.





"Farmers of the country were struggling for a legally-guaranteed remunerative MSP for all agricultural produce for several years now, and have staged numerous protests around the country," a statement issued by SKM noted.





Click on the player above to listen to the update in Punjabi.





