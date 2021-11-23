SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Farmers to continue agitation despite welcoming government's decision to repeal laws

Farmers in India

Farmers to go ahead with planned protests. Source: Raj

Published 23 November 2021 at 2:47pm, updated 23 November 2021 at 2:51pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Paramjeet Sona
Source: SBS

Despite the government's decision to repeal the three controversial farm laws, the farmers' bodies on 20 November declared that will continue their protests until all their pending demands are met. This and more in our weekly news update from Punjab.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, has decided to continue with the planned protests, including the march to Parliament on November 29 to coincide with the commencement of the Parliament's Winter Session.

The SKM has also written an open letter to PM Modi seeking immediate resumption of talks with the government over six of their pending demands, including a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce, the cancellation of the cases filed against the farmers and compensation for the next of kin who lost their lives during the agitation.

"Farmers of the country were struggling for a legally-guaranteed remunerative MSP for all agricultural produce for several years now, and have staged numerous protests around the country," a statement issued by SKM noted.

Click on the player above to listen to the update in Punjabi.

SBS is committed to informing Australia's diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments.
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


