Punjabi Diary: Secret tunnels, firecracker factory found at Dera Sirsa HQ

Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Source: YouTube

Published 12 September 2017 at 2:11pm, updated 12 September 2017 at 2:16pm
By SBS Punjabi
The search operations at Dera Sirsa headquarter has come to an end on Sunday. The Court Commissioner AKS Pawar will now submit his report to the Punjab and Haryana High Court detailing the findings. The three-day sanitisation campaign was ordered after the disgraced Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was sentenced to twenty years in jail for raping two women. Listen to this story and much more in our weekly Punjabi diary, which touched upon issues of Punjab and national significance in India. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi

