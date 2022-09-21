Rate rises to continue into new year: Reserve Bank

SBS Punjabi

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe appears before the House of Representatives economics standing committee in Canberra

RBA governor Philip Lowe appears before the House of Representatives economics standing committee in Canberra. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Published 21 September 2022 at 10:12am
By Krishani Dhanji, Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Inflation and Interest rates will continue to rise into next year before being reeled in, according to the latest update from the Reserve Bank governor. It means workers could have to wait a little longer for a real wage rise.

Under the parliamentary spotlight for three and a half hours, RBA governor Phillip Lowe made several admissions.

The last time he was before a parliament committee, the world was vastly different.

Now Russia has invaded Ukraine sending economic shockwaves across the globe, inflation is spiralling across the US, and Europe and interest rates in Australia are rising at their sharpest levels in decades.

Philip Lowe says the overall outlook isn't positive.

"The US has got significant issues because they've got to get inflation down, Europe the declining real income for households is a very major issue, and in china the  housing market problematic, so put that altogether and the outlook for the global economy next year is weak."

KPMG Economist Sarah Hunter also says that there have been many external issues impacting the bank's decision making.

"They're not the only central bank in the world that's facing these kinds of pressures right now. And I think that actually, is partly because some of what we're seeing is, you know, to a large extent beyond their control, clearly what's happening in Ukraine, and the the disruption that that's had on commodity prices this year, the ongoing challenges around supply chains and COVID in China, and the impact that solid manufacturing prices are so not really in the RBAs control."

