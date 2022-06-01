Record number of women in new ministry

Under Labor rules, the factions agree on the make-up of the frontbench, and the Prime Minister allocates which portfolios they hold.





West Australian MP Anne Aly, from the left faction, will join the ministry in the early childhood education portfolio with some suggesting it is recognition of the enormous gains in Western Australia.





Kristy McBain, who holds the southern NSW seat of Eden-Monaro, becomes the Minister for Regional Development.





Richard Marles is Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister while Mark Dreyfus is the Attorney-General.





Tony Burke will be Employment and Workplace Relations Minister and also take on the arts portfolio.





Senate Leader Penny Wong will be sworn in as Foreign Affairs Minister





Jim Chalmers is Treasurer while Katy Gallagher will be sworn in as Finance Minister, Minister for Women and Minister for Public Service.





Anthony Albanese held the first Labor caucus since being sworn in as the country's 31st Prime Minister.





