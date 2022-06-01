SBS Punjabi

Record number of women in new ministry

SBS Punjabi

Anthony Albanese with the women in his ministry

Anthony Albanese with the women in his ministry Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 June 2022 at 8:58am, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:58am
By Brooke Young, Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

The new Federal Government is taking shape, as Labor announces its official ministry with strong female representation. Tanya Plibersek, Catherine King, Clare O'Neil and Michelle Rowland are among the women appointed as government ministers.

Published 2 June 2022 at 8:58am, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:58am
By Brooke Young, Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS
Under Labor rules, the factions agree on the make-up of the frontbench, and the Prime Minister allocates which portfolios they hold.

West Australian MP Anne Aly, from the left faction, will join the ministry in the early childhood education portfolio with some suggesting it is recognition of the enormous gains in Western Australia. 

Kristy McBain, who holds the southern NSW seat of Eden-Monaro, becomes the Minister for Regional Development.

Advertisement
Richard Marles is Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister while Mark Dreyfus is the Attorney-General.

Tony Burke will be Employment and Workplace Relations Minister and also take on the arts portfolio.

Senate Leader Penny Wong will be sworn in as Foreign Affairs Minister

Jim Chalmers is Treasurer while Katy Gallagher will be sworn in as Finance Minister, Minister for Women and Minister for Public Service.

Anthony Albanese held the first Labor caucus since being sworn in as the country's 31st Prime Minister.

Click on the audio player at the top of the page to listen to this in Punjabi. 

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack