Renewed push calling for building overhaul on flood plains

Lisa Williams looks out over her flooded backyard in Windsor in the north west of Sydney, Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Lisa Williams looks out over her flooded backyard in Windsor in the north west of Sydney, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Source: AAP

Published 29 March 2021 at 9:22am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:35pm
By Rena Sarumpaet, Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Harleen Kaur
State Emergency Services, also known as the SES, warn of the dangers associated with floods in low-lying areas. With renewed debate, there are calls to take steps to ensure any future developments are flood-proof.

The flooding events of the past week have sparked criticism of mass development there. Ian Wright of Western Sydney University says the recent floods would make people aware of the dangers of living in low-level areas and that there are lessons to be learned from the most recent floods.

"We can do this better. For 30 years we haven't had a flood like this and  Hawkesbury- Nepean has wet cycles and dry cycles that can go 50 to 20 years. We've just come out of 30 years. Our leaders, our community don't have this sort of experience so we need to learn from this."]]

These recent issues have renewed the urban design debate. One company that builds homes says they can design and build structures that are flood-resistant. 

Rob  Roggema [[ ROG- emma]] is an expert on sustainable urbanism. He says no less than an overhaul is needed for 70,000 residents in the region.

"Make the roads in neighbourhoods smaller, and replace large parts of them by productive green landscape. The second point would be to take out all the water that falls on the hard surfaces on the roofs and lead that water into gardens and public green."

New South Wales Planning Minister Rob Stokes says re-zoning applications have been rejected due to flood concerns.

 

