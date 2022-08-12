SBS Punjabi

Reports of visa applicant's death in Afghanistan 'devastating': Immigration Minister

SBS Punjabi

Immigration Minister Minister Andrew Giles

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Published 12 August 2022 at 3:46pm, updated 12 August 2022 at 3:53pm
By Krishani Dhanji, Anna Henderson, Rashida Yosufzai, Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans trying to flee the Taliban are still waiting for their applications to come to Australia to be considered. In one of his first interviews since taking the position, Immigration Minister Andrew Giles says enormous resources are being allocated to the task.

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles was promising action before the election, as the opposition spokesman, meeting with protesters and advocates for Afghan families outside Parliament House.

"The issues about family separation, the efforts of so many of you here to bring and to be connected again to your family members, has been a disgrace. We've seen the pain it causes and no doubt that pain has been exacerbated by what's happened since the fall of Kabul."

He now has thousands of applications on his desk, and sat down with SBS News to defend the slow pace of visa approvals.

He spoke to Chief Political Correspondent, Anna Henderson.

"GILES: We're applying an enormous number of resources to this problem, because it is an incredible priority for the government. I think everyone in this government indeed the former government across the Australian community recognises the moral obligation we owe to the people of Afghanistan."

