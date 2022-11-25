SBS Punjabi

Reserve Bank of Australia boss warns of higher inflation

SBS Punjabi

Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Phillip Lowe speaks to the media during a press conference in Sydney, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Phillip Lowe. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 November 2022 at 12:04pm, updated an hour ago at 12:07pm
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

The Reserve Bank of Australia has warned workers should prepare for higher inflation in a world of more 'frequent supply shocks'. As Labor pushes ahead with legislating its industrial relations bill, R-B-A Governor Phillip Lowe says more flexibility in the labour market is needed.

Published 25 November 2022 at 12:04pm, updated an hour ago at 12:07pm
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS
Australians are being warned to expect higher inflation, and that workers shouldn't anticipate a pay rise anytime soon.

Reserve Bank Governor Phil Lowe says four main factors are to blame: the impacts of climate change, the aging of the world's working-population, a shift towards deglobalisation and the global energy transition.

The Reserve Bank is leaving all options on the table to squash inflation, including the return to 50 basis point rate hikes.

RBA governor Philip Lowe says the central bank also hadn't ruled out pausing interest rate hikes to let earlier policy tightening take effect.

Meanwhile, Liberal M-P Karen Andrews has delivered an emotional speech in the chamber while addressing the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

If you or someone you knows needs support, you can call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

babbu maan poster.jpeg

Bollywood news: Punjabi singer Babbu Maan's security scaled up after threat call

wasim akram- sultan of swing

ਲਹਿੰਦੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਅਜ਼ੀਮ ਕ੍ਰਿਕੇਟਰ ਵਸੀਮ ਅਕਰਮ ਨਾਲ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਇੰਟਰਵਿਊ

SUGAR STOCK

Survey finds added sugar in most packaged foods

Shadow Assistant Treasurer Stuart Robert

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 24 November 2022