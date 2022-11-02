SBS Punjabi

RBA announces seventh consecutive hike in cash rates with the possibility of further increases

SBS Punjabi

Exterior of the Reserve Bank of Australia RBA in Sydney, Australia

Reserve Bank of Australia RBA in Sydney, Australia. Credit: Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 November 2022 at 1:52pm, updated an hour ago at 1:56pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

If you have a $750,000 variable loan, the latest hike in interest rate means your monthly mortgage repayments will increase by an average of $114. Listen to this podcast in Punjabi to know more about how this hike might affect you.

Published 2 November 2022 at 1:52pm, updated an hour ago at 1:56pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

CRICKET T20 WORLD CUP INDIA PAKISTAN

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ : ਬੀ ਸੀ ਸੀ ਆਈ ਨੇ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੰਭਾਵਿਤ ਭਾਰਤ-ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਟੈਸਟ ਮੈਚ ਦੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਕੀਤਾ ਖਾਰਜ

Man Leans Ladder Against Tall Stack Of Coins Topped With Interest Rate Symbol

ਰਿਜ਼ਰਵ ਬੈਂਕ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਵਿਆਜ ਦਰਾਂ ਵਿਚਲਾ ਸੱਤਵਾਂ ਵਾਧਾ ਤੇ ਇਸਦਾ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਉੱਤੇ ਪੈਂਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵ

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-18 at 2.41.28 PM.jpeg

'Punjabi Riders Australia': Melbourne motorcyclists aim to spread awareness about road safety practices

Post-COVID, young people in Vietnam are taking better care of their mental health

Survey surprise - some are happier after COVID than before