RBA announces seventh consecutive hike in cash rates with the possibility of further increases
Reserve Bank of Australia RBA in Sydney, Australia. Credit: Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images
Published 2 November 2022 at 1:52pm, updated an hour ago at 1:56pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
If you have a $750,000 variable loan, the latest hike in interest rate means your monthly mortgage repayments will increase by an average of $114. Listen to this podcast in Punjabi to know more about how this hike might affect you.
Published 2 November 2022 at 1:52pm, updated an hour ago at 1:56pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share